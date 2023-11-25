Foundation Stone Laid For NSTI-Plus In Bhubaneswar To Train 500 Instructors In Phase 1

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (KNN) Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship on Friday laid the foundation stone for National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) Plus to elevate the capabilities of Odisha's young cadre.



NSTI Plus, under the Directorate General of Training (DGT), apex organization of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will train 500 instructors in Phase-1 under the Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) and will further incorporate another 500 instructors for upskilling and reskilling.

Speaking on the occasion, the Skill Development Minister said that every effort of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a step towards empowering India's YuvaShakti and realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.



He further said that, NSTI will emerge as a modern gurukul to equip candidates as well as trainers with industry and future-ready skills.



He expressed his confidence that the upcoming state-of-the-art integrated campus of NSTI will empower the youth of New India by providing them with cutting-edge skills and knowledge required to excel in the 21st century.



It will encourage entrepreneurship, equip master trainers with expertise aligned with current and future industry demands and help realize the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added.

Constructed on a 7.8-acre campus of Jatni, Bhubaneswar, NSTI Plus will not only accommodate institutions like National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Skill India International Centre (SIIC), but also emerge as a potential hub for diverse skill development activities.

The envisioned NSTI Plus will also serve as a nucleus for emerging start-ups, an incubation centre, and a versatile hub for cultivating various skills. It also has the potential to serve as a prototype training facility for other states.



Furthermore, educators play an immense role in moulding the future of youth and institutions like NSTI Plus has potential to unlock horizon of opportunities to instil soft skills, impart hands-on-training on new technologies and foster effective learning environment.

Currently, there are 524 ITIs in the region with seating capacity of 1,04,134, and institutions with flexible learning models like NSTI Plus will advance the vocational training framework to be more accessible, inclusive and innovate in its embodiment.

NSTIs will also take on the role of capacity-building centers for educators in schools. The selection of courses and training programs will be meticulously designed in association with industries to meet the needs of the local community.



To fuel further growth, collaborative efforts will be made to develop an integrated 4.0 campus for entrepreneurs with modern new-age skills.

Another core aspect is the strategic location of the institute. Surrounded by premium institutions like National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Skill Development Institute (SDI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) helps in improving the engagement of students with vocational training institute.

By offering specialized training programs, the mega-hub institute unlocks the potential of youth across diverse domains; including Engineers, supervisors, technicians, executives, and faculty members of educational institutions that caters to the needs of both national and international markets.

On the completion of the training, the ministry will provide certificates to students in collaboration with IGNOU, NIOS and NIESBUD to propel vertical and horizontal mobility of the candidates.

(KNN Bureau)