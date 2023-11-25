Af-Pak Trade Via Chaman Crossing Stays Suspended

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Amid an ongoing protest against Islamabad's new travel regime, Afghan-Pakistan trade via the Chaman crossing remains suspended.

No trade could be conducted for the fourth day in a row on Friday, as a sit-in against the harsh travel conditions introduced by Pakistan continued.

For more than month, thousands of traders, workers of different political parties and members of civil society have been staging the sit-in on the Quetta-Chaman highway against the government's decision.

According to Dawn, no one was allowed to cross the Durand Line without a passport and valid visa by Chaman-based officials.

The main highway between Pakistan and Afghanistan was kept blocked with barricades and all types of trade via the Friendship Gate stayed suspended.

Negotiations between government officials and trader alliance leaders and tribal elders on ending the sit-in have made little progress.

A large number of trucks laden with Afghan transit trade and other goods were stuck on both sides of the crossing, customs officials confirmed.

With the government refusing to retract its decision, people have started applying for passports in Chaman and Qila Abdullah offices, the newspaper reported.

mud

Hits: 14