Baku Declaration Of SPECA Summit Adopted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Baku Declaration was adopted on the results of the Summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) held in Baku, Trend reports.

The declaration noted that the first Summit of Heads of State and Government of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) member states under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in Baku was successful.

Significant milestones achieved by the SPECA member countries in strengthening their independence as well as regarding key priority areas of mutual cooperation were noted.

According to the declaration, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan expressed their firm determination to further deepen and promote cooperation within the SPECA framework based on common interests, goals and values.

The huge untapped potential for economic development, rich natural resources and important transport corridors existing in the SPECA region, and emphasizing the strong political will, should be jointly utilized to promote regional cooperation, the security and well-being of their peoples, as well as to further connect the SPECA region with European and Asian markets.

The declaration also noted the following:

"- Welcoming the outcome of the Ministerial Meeting of the SPECA member states held on April 17, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland, reflected in the Joint Ministerial Statement on the main theme of the Azerbaijan Chairmanship for 2023 - "Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach", and the follow-up work carried out so far,

- Appreciating the consistent and active efforts of the Azerbaijan Chairmanship of SPECA in 2023 to transform SPECA into a more effective and efficient regional cooperation platform in Central Asia and beyond, based on the collective efforts, interests and responsibilities of the participating States and supported by the relevant United Nations regional commissions,

- Expressing sincere gratitude to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and their respective Executive Secretaries for the consistent support provided to the SPECA member countries since the inception of the Program,

It is hereby agreed that:

1. Declare the intention to strengthen the role of SPECA as a platform for economic cooperation and continuous dialogue with the aim of exploring ways to harness the opportunities of regional integration in solidarity and to formulate common responses to emerging common challenges, in particular by promoting interaction in priority areas such as connectivity, trade, transport and logistics, digital transformation and innovation, industry, energy, water management, environment, green transition and other areas of mutual interest.

2. Express in this regard determination to fully support the ongoing process of institutionalization of SPECA and the establishment of the necessary mechanisms that will enhance ownership, ensure regular dialogue, consistency and effective coordination of activities within SPECA, and facilitate the implementation of decisions taken by the Heads of State of the SPECA member countries.

3. To emphasize that digitalization and green transformation of transit routes, as well as trade and transport facilitation and energy connectivity, including green energy within the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, represent an immediate priority area of cooperation, and for this purpose decided to adopt the Roadmap for Digitalization of Multimodal Data Exchange and Documents on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

4. Reaffirm the political willingness to provide SPECA with an appropriate financial mechanism to support the implementation of the adopted decisions and in this regard welcome the establishment of the SPECA Multipartner Trust Fund (MTF) under the auspices of the United Nations, which will support practical cooperation, and in this regard invite international partners to contribute to the SPECA MTF.

5. Emphasize the importance of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor as one of the most efficient and sustainable links between SPECA member countries and various regions in Asia and Europe and beyond and encourage countries to make greater use of the corridor's potential for intercontinental transport operations and encourage the relevant authorities of SPECA member countries to focus on improving transport connectivity along the corridor by enhancing the efficiency of communication between transport companies,

6. Welcome the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the 25th anniversary of SPECA and encourage United Nations member states, United Nations regional commissions and specialized agencies to continue to support the efforts of SPECA member countries.

7. Welcome the participation of international partners in the Baku Summit and emphasize the importance of continuing close cooperation that reflects a common desire to support the sustainable and steady economic development of the SPECA region for a greener and safer future.

8. Mandate respective ministries to jointly coordinate the implementation of this Declaration with UNECE, UNESCAP and other relevant international institutions.

9. To express sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the first SPECA Heads of State and Government Meeting with the participation of international partners in Baku, as well as other events organized in Azerbaijan during SPECA days on November 20-24, 2023".