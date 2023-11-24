Baku Declaration Of SPECA Summit Adopted

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Baku
Declaration was adopted on the results of the Summit of the UN
Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) held in
Baku, Trend reports.
The declaration noted that the first Summit of Heads of State
and Government of the United Nations Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) member states under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan in Baku was successful.
Significant milestones achieved by the SPECA member countries in
strengthening their independence as well as regarding key priority
areas of mutual cooperation were noted.
According to the declaration, the presidents of Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan expressed
their firm determination to further deepen and promote cooperation
within the SPECA framework based on common interests, goals and
values.
The huge untapped potential for economic development, rich
natural resources and important transport corridors existing in the
SPECA region, and emphasizing the strong political will, should be
jointly utilized to promote regional cooperation, the security and
well-being of their peoples, as well as to further connect the
SPECA region with European and Asian markets.
The declaration also noted the following:
"- Welcoming the outcome of the Ministerial Meeting of the
SPECA member states held on April 17, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland,
reflected in the Joint Ministerial Statement on the main theme of
the Azerbaijan Chairmanship for 2023 - "Transforming the SPECA
region into a connectivity hub with global outreach", and the
follow-up work carried out so far,
- Appreciating the consistent and active efforts of the
Azerbaijan Chairmanship of SPECA in 2023 to transform SPECA into a
more effective and efficient regional cooperation platform in
Central Asia and beyond, based on the collective efforts, interests
and responsibilities of the participating States and supported by
the relevant United Nations regional commissions,
- Expressing sincere gratitude to the United Nations
Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the Economic and Social
Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and their respective
Executive Secretaries for the consistent support provided to the
SPECA member countries since the inception of the Program,
It is hereby agreed that:
1. Declare the intention to strengthen the role of SPECA as
a platform for economic cooperation and continuous dialogue with
the aim of exploring ways to harness the opportunities of regional
integration in solidarity and to formulate common responses to
emerging common challenges, in particular by promoting interaction
in priority areas such as connectivity, trade, transport and
logistics, digital transformation and innovation, industry, energy,
water management, environment, green transition and other areas of
mutual interest.
2. Express in this regard determination to fully support the
ongoing process of institutionalization of SPECA and the
establishment of the necessary mechanisms that will enhance
ownership, ensure regular dialogue, consistency and effective
coordination of activities within SPECA, and facilitate the
implementation of decisions taken by the Heads of State of the
SPECA member countries.
3. To emphasize that digitalization and green transformation
of transit routes, as well as trade and transport facilitation and
energy connectivity, including green energy within the
Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, represent an immediate
priority area of cooperation, and for this purpose decided to adopt
the Roadmap for Digitalization of Multimodal Data Exchange and
Documents on the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route.
4. Reaffirm the political willingness to provide SPECA with
an appropriate financial mechanism to support the implementation of
the adopted decisions and in this regard welcome the establishment
of the SPECA Multipartner Trust Fund (MTF) under the auspices of
the United Nations, which will support practical cooperation, and
in this regard invite international partners to contribute to the
SPECA MTF.
5. Emphasize the importance of the Trans-Caspian East-West
Middle Corridor as one of the most efficient and sustainable links
between SPECA member countries and various regions in Asia and
Europe and beyond and encourage countries to make greater use of
the corridor's potential for intercontinental transport operations
and encourage the relevant authorities of SPECA member countries to
focus on improving transport connectivity along the corridor by
enhancing the efficiency of communication between transport
companies,
6. Welcome the adoption of the United Nations General
Assembly resolution on the 25th anniversary of SPECA and encourage
United Nations member states, United Nations regional commissions
and specialized agencies to continue to support the efforts of
SPECA member countries.
7. Welcome the participation of international partners in
the Baku Summit and emphasize the importance of continuing close
cooperation that reflects a common desire to support the
sustainable and steady economic development of the SPECA region for
a greener and safer future.
8. Mandate respective ministries to jointly coordinate the
implementation of this Declaration with UNECE, UNESCAP and other
relevant international institutions.
9. To express sincere gratitude to His Excellency President
Ilham Aliyev and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
the excellent organization of the first SPECA Heads of State and
Government Meeting with the participation of international partners
in Baku, as well as other events organized in Azerbaijan during
SPECA days on November 20-24, 2023".
