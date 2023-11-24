Chinese Airlines To Boost Flights To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. Chinese airlines plan to increase the number of flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was stated during the meeting of the acting Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Timur Tlegenov with representatives of the Chinese airlines Air China, China Southern Airlines, and Loong Airlines.

Thus, from January 23, 2024, China Southern Airlines plans to open flights on the new route Almaty-Beijing with a frequency of 3 flights per week.

At the same time, if demand increases, China Southern Airlines is ready to consider increasing the number of flights on existing routes from Almaty to Urumqi and Xi'an, as well as from Astana to Urumqi, starting in the spring-summer season of 2024.

In turn, Loong Airlines plans to increase the number of flights on the Almaty-Hangzhou route from 3 to 4 per week in December this year. If passenger traffic increases next year, the airline plans to increase the number of flights to 7 per week.

The airline is also studying the issue of opening flights on the Astana-Hangzhou, Astana-Chengdu and Almaty-Chengdu routes in 2024.

In addition, Air China is considering increasing the number of flights on the Astana-Xi'an - Beijing route from 2 to 3 per week. At the same time, the airline will also consider operating a third flight per week directly between the two capitals without stopping in Xi'an.

During the spring-summer navigation period of 2024, it is expected that the number of flights between countries operated by Chinese airlines will increase to 30 flights per week.