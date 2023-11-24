Chinese Airlines To Boost Flights To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. Chinese
airlines plan to increase the number of flights to Kazakhstan,
Trend reports.
This was stated during the meeting of the acting Chairman of the
Civil Aviation Committee Timur Tlegenov with representatives of the
Chinese airlines Air China, China Southern Airlines, and Loong
Airlines.
Thus, from January 23, 2024, China Southern Airlines plans to
open flights on the new route Almaty-Beijing with a frequency of 3
flights per week.
At the same time, if demand increases, China Southern Airlines
is ready to consider increasing the number of flights on existing
routes from Almaty to Urumqi and Xi'an, as well as from Astana to
Urumqi, starting in the spring-summer season of 2024.
In turn, Loong Airlines plans to increase the number of flights
on the Almaty-Hangzhou route from 3 to 4 per week in December this
year. If passenger traffic increases next year, the airline plans
to increase the number of flights to 7 per week.
The airline is also studying the issue of opening flights on the
Astana-Hangzhou, Astana-Chengdu and Almaty-Chengdu routes in
2024.
In addition, Air China is considering increasing the number of
flights on the Astana-Xi'an - Beijing route from 2 to 3 per week.
At the same time, the airline will also consider operating a third
flight per week directly between the two capitals without stopping
in Xi'an.
During the spring-summer navigation period of 2024, it is
expected that the number of flights between countries operated by
Chinese airlines will increase to 30 flights per week.
