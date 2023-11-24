Why Switzerland Is Piloting A 24-Hour Asylum Procedure For North Africans

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Italiano (it) Ventiquattr'ore per trattare una domanda d'asilo di persone nordafricane



On Wednesday the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper revealedExternal lin that a pilot project was launched on November 13 in Zurich to fast-track decision-making on certain asylum claims. More specifically, applications made by nationals from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya will be dealt with in 24 hours. The Zurich pilot is expected to run until the end of February 2024.

False claims

Over 20% of asylum-seekers come from these North African countries, but only around 2% of these are recognised as refugees in Switzerland. According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), one reason for the low acceptance rate is that people from other North African countries falsely list Libya as their country of origin to improve their chance of being accepted. Around 10% of asylum claims made by Libyans in Switzerland result in refugee status.

The aim of the accelerated procedure is to send a negative signal to people who usually have no prospect of gaining asylum in Switzerland, the SEM told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.

The Swiss Refugee Council warns that it seems unrealistic to properly clarify the facts of the asylum applications within such a short period.

“It is also questionable whether asylum-seekers can talk about all relevant issues within 24 hours, such as experiences of violence or exploitation, which could make them vulnerable. The risk of incorrect decisions would in turn lead to more complaints and ultimately the process could take longer,” spokesperson Lionel Walter told SWI swissinfo via email.