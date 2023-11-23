LEGA SERIE A CEMENTS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH DUBAI GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) - Italy’s premier professional football league debuts two new digital content categories at worldwide celebration of footballing talent

- Lega Serie A focuses on engaging Gen Z audiences worldwide



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 23 November 2023: Lega Serie A, Italy's premier professional football league, today announced its first ever partnership with Globe Soccer, the Dubai-based football organisation, in advance of the upcoming Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.



The Awards, held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, are one of the largest worldwide celebrations of those who have made their mark in the football industry – honouring footballers, managers, agents, emerging talent, and other industry figures. The initial phase of the partnership will see the introduction of two new digital categories for Lega Serie A clubs and players at the 14th edition of the Awards, being held on 19 January 2024 at the Atlantis the Palm, Dubai.



The new categories, ‘Serie A Best Digital Content by a Player’ and ‘Serie A Best Digital Content by a Club’, will recognise and promote the most innovative digital media contributions by the league’s players and clubs as a means of encouraging content creativity across Italy’s premier football league.



Commenting on the announcement, Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A, said: “Over the years, Dubai Globe Soccer Awards has become the reference event for football in the MENA region, always involving first-rate champions and anticipating digital trends through a social strategy that receives over 45 million votes from fans all over the world. One of the main objectives of our offices abroad is to increase our audiences and fan base in the area – data that we constantly measure with dedicated tracking. Thanks to this partnership with Globe Soccer, we will be able to share with the stakeholders of the MENA region not only the new Lega Serie A projects to involve the over 16 million Calcio fans present in the territory, but also celebrate and raise awareness of the most relevant digital and social initiatives carried out by the Serie A clubs.”



Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer, said: “Globe Soccer is thrilled to partner with Lega Serie A as it embarks on an engagement drive across the Middle East. International football brands don’t come much bigger than Italy’s top division, and Lega Serie A is synonymous with passion, quality, history, and sporting excellence. With these two new digital awards, we hope to help bring fans closer to the game they love while expanding the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards deeper into Italy, Europe, and the world.”



Alfonso De Stefano, Managing Director MENA of Lega Serie A, stated: “Lega Serie A is on a mission to engage with the 16 million Calcio fans in the MENA region. We know that the best way to appeal to this young and growing audience is through the creative use of digital platforms. Gen Z audiences are hungry for content that goes beyond football and builds connections with clubs and players, strengthening their bonds with the world’s favourite sport. These new categories at one of the world’s leading celebrations of football, Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, are born of that ambition.”



As part of its efforts to engage with Gen Z audiences in MENA, Lega Serie A has recently launched English and Arabic Snapchat and TikTok accounts – the first and only accounts in Arabic on these social media platforms from a European football league.





