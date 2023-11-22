Mining Stock News: Ridgeline Minerals (TSXV: RDG) Completes 2,000 Meter Drill Program At The Selena Project, Nevada

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 diamond core drill program totaling 2,034 meters ("m") at its Selena silver ("Ag") - lead ("Pb") - zinc ("Zn") - gold ("Au") carbonate replacement ("CRD") exploration project in Nevada.

The program totaled five drill holes ranging from 125 m to 690 m depth and targeted shallow-oxide CRD mineralization in the Upper Chinchilla Zone as well as testing for the first time beneath Chinchilla for stacked mineralization at depth (Figure 1 & Table 1). Drill samples have been regularly submitted to the lab for analysis over the past six weeks with assay results expected to be released in December 2023.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "This year's program had two primary objectives, upgrade the known Upper Chinchilla Zone and test prospective carbonate host horizons at depth for new discoveries. Results so far have confirmed the high-grade nature of the Upper Chinchilla Zone, and we are encouraged by the level of alteration observed in new potential host horizons at depth. We look forward to updating shareholders as assays are received over the coming weeks."

Summary of SE23-049 & SE23-050 (assays pending)



Drillhole SE23-049 intersected the Upper Chinchilla Zone horizon over a roughly 9 m thick interval at depths consistent with nearby drillhole SE21-024 (Figure 2).

2.7m of total core loss was encountered in the middle of the aforementioned 9 m interval which is interpreted as a collapse breccia zone or cave resulting in no core recovery. Drilling beneath the upper zone intersected multiple stacked zones of CRD style alteration ranging from 1-5m thickness extending down to 665 meters downhole. (see core photo in Picture 1)

Picture 1: Core photos of CRD alteration and corresponding shortwave UV "BBQ Rock" at depth in SE23-049. Tracking of fugitive calcite is a proven vectoring technique and indicator of proximity to a CRD system



Drillhole SE23-050 intersected the Upper Chinchilla Zone horizon over a roughly 25 m thick interval at depths consistent with nearby drillholes SE21-025 and SE22-045 (Picture 2 & Figure 2). Drilling beneath the Upper Chinchilla Zone intersected intervals of CRD style alteration ranging from 1-3m thickness down to 400 meters downhole as well as UV fluorescing "BBQ Rock" (fugitive calcite) vein breccia intervals down to 600m depth. (see core photo in Picture 3)

Picture 2: Representative core and shortwave UV photo of the Upper Chinchilla Zone SE23-050. Note the lack of "BBQ Rock" fugitive calcite veins, which typically occur on the margins of the CRD system

Picture 3: Core and Shortwave UV photo of "BBQ Rock" (fugitive calcite veins) at depth in SE23-050.

Previously Announced 2023 Drill Results



SE23-048: 0.9 m grading 720.3 g/t Ag, 12.0% Pb, 0.1% Zn, 0.4 g/t Au (or 1,133.6 g/t Silver Equivalent "AgEq") within 10.9 m grading 94.1 g/t Ag, 1.3% Pb, 0.7% Zn, 0.2 g/t Au (or 182.9 g/t AgEq) starting at 85 true vertical depth ("TVD") (Figure 2)



And: 0.6 m grading 3.6 g/t Ag, 2.4% Sb, 0.1 g/t Au starting at 240 m TVD



And: 3.6 m grading 0.5 g/t Ag, 1.2% Sb, NA g/t Au starting at 247 m TVD See October 12, 2023 Press Release HERE



SE23-047: 4.6 m grading 55.2 g/t Ag, 1.2% Pb, 7.2% Zn, 0.2 g/t Au (or 421.1 g/t AgEq) and 2.8 m grading 205.8 g/t Ag, 1.4% Pb, 0.3% Zn, 1.4 g/t Au (or 386.1.1 g/t AgEq) within 60.7 m grading 69.8 g/t Ag, 0.6% Pb, 1.3% Zn, 0.4 g/t Au (or 175.2 g/t AgEq) starting at 93.8 m TVD (Figure 2) See October 12, 2023 Press Release HERE



SE23-046: 7.3 m grading 64.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag, 0.8% Pb, 2.9% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au (or 219.4 g/t AgEq")



Assays in SE23-046 are from the top of the Upper Chinchilla Zone prior to the hole being abandoned due to bad ground conditions in a mineralized breccia zone. See October 12, 2023 Press Release HERE

Silver Equivalent Calculation: Metal Prices ($20 Ag, $0.90 Pb, $1.25 Zn, 1800 Au, no recovery factor applied) Silver g/t + (Gold g/t * (Gold Price/ Silver Price)) + ((22.0462* Lead Price)/ ((1/31.1035) * (Ag Price)) * Lead %) + ((22.0462* Zinc Price)/ ((1/31.1035) * (Ag Price)) * Zinc %)

Table 1: Collar table of all 2023 drill holes

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV. The Project shares a property boundary with the Butte Valley project, a US $33M earn-in agreement between Freeport-McMoRan and Falcon Butte Minerals. The 100% owned project is comprised of 39 square kms of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's shallow-oxide 2020 Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn Chinchilla discovery. Subsequent drilling has continued to highlight the potential for high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu) between Chinchilla and the Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here)

Figure 1: Plan view map showing locations of SE23-046 to SE23-050 as well as previous highlight drill results at the Chinchilla Zone

Figure 2: Long-Section C-C' showing 2023 drilling. Assays pending on SE23-049 and SE23-050

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are analysed by Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 204 km2 exploration portfolio across six projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at .

