Kazakhstan Eyes To Create Conditions For Investment Activities Of SOVICO Group In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 22. Kazakhstan is
ready to create the necessary conditions for the investment
activities of the Vietnamese SOVICO Group in the country, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Chairman of the Board of
SOVICO Group, Nguyen Thanh Hung.
Tokayev added that the agreements made during his visit to
Vietnam provided additional impetus to the expansion of bilateral
cooperation and the opening of new areas of mutually beneficial
cooperation.
"We welcome your business activity in Kazakhstan. I am confident
that we will be able to identify areas of mutual cooperation,"
Tokayev said.
According to him, these measures will serve as additional
impetus to fortify Kazakhstan-Vietnam commercial ties.
The sides also discussed the most promising areas of
collaboration, such as transportation and logistics, finance, and
mining.
Previously, SOVICO Group expressed interest in acquiring Kazakh
airline Qazaq Air.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.