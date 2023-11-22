Kazakhstan Eyes To Create Conditions For Investment Activities Of SOVICO Group In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 22. Kazakhstan is ready to create the necessary conditions for the investment activities of the Vietnamese SOVICO Group in the country, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Chairman of the Board of SOVICO Group, Nguyen Thanh Hung.

Tokayev added that the agreements made during his visit to Vietnam provided additional impetus to the expansion of bilateral cooperation and the opening of new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We welcome your business activity in Kazakhstan. I am confident that we will be able to identify areas of mutual cooperation," Tokayev said.

According to him, these measures will serve as additional impetus to fortify Kazakhstan-Vietnam commercial ties.

The sides also discussed the most promising areas of collaboration, such as transportation and logistics, finance, and mining.

Previously, SOVICO Group expressed interest in acquiring Kazakh airline Qazaq Air.