Cabinet Approves Regulation Of Certain Fishing Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the success of Qatar's mediation efforts between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), resulting in a humanitarian pause agreement aimed at stopping the bloodshed of Palestinian brethren, emphasizing the importance of Qatar's continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, protect civilians, and promote security, peace, and stability in the region.

The Cabinet expressed hope that this significant step marks the beginning of ending the suffering of the besieged residents of Gaza, stopping the bloodshed, and allowing the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid without obstacles to meet the basic needs of the population in the Strip. The Cabinet underscored the importance of the humanitarian pause as a crucial step toward achieving a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that halts the war machine and leads to serious peace talks for a comprehensive and just peace in accordance with international legitimacy.

In this context, the Cabinet emphasized that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the region is reaching a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy and within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of the Minister of Municipality's decision to regulate the practice of certain marine fishing activities.

Second - Approval of the Minister of Justice's decision to amend some provisions of the training regulations at the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies issued by Decision No. 4 of 2021.

Third - Approval of the accession of the State of Qatar to the Memorandum of Understanding on the Conservation and Management of Dugongs and their Habitats throughout their Range.

Fourth - Approval of:

1. A draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to avoid double taxation regarding income taxes and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance.

2. A draft agreement regarding the establishment of a joint committee for cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Seychelles.

3. A draft agreement on the basic contribution to support the regular resources of UNRWA for 2023 and 2024 between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for the benefit of Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

4. A draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Mozambique regarding the regulation of the use of workers from the Republic of Mozambique in the State of Qatar.

5. A draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs affairs between the General Authority of Customs in the State of Qatar and the Customs Department of the Republic of Korea.

6. A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of aviation training between the Qatar Aeronautical Academy in the State of Qatar and Incheon International Airport Corporation in the Republic of Korea.

7. A draft cooperation program between the Ministry of Justice in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Morocco for the period from 2024 to 2025.

Fifth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate decisions:

1. A report on the outcomes of participation in the 76th session of the World Health Assembly and the 153rd session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

2. A report on the outcomes of participation in the 39th session of the Arab Justice Ministers Council.

3. A report on the outcomes of participation in the conference of states parties to the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities. (QNA)

