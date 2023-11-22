QNB Concludes Mega Life Rewards Campaign In Partnership With Visa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, concluded successfully its mega campaign in partnership with Visa, which attracted a huge number of participants who enjoyed an exceptional experience.

The campaign, which ran from 1 August to 31 October 2023, was the largest summer campaign held by the bank with big cash prizes and bonus Life Rewards exceeding QR5,000,000.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at QNB said: 'We are very thrilled about the high participation and the amazing feedback we received from our customers, which we consider as a sign of success for all our campaigns aimed at rewarding our customers' loyalty. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our strategic partner, Visa for their partnership and collaboration, and we look forward to jointly creating a rewarding customer experience.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“This campaign is a great way to reward our cardholders for their continued trust and usage of Visa cards and foster a thriving digital ecosystem that benefits local businesses and the economy."

"Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to further collaboration that support the government's efforts to grow the digital economy in Qatar.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.