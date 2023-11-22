UK museum announces Roman emperor as transgender female

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, the North Hertfordshire Museum, situated in Hitchin, England, has declared the Roman emperor Elagabalus as a transgender individual. Elagabalus, who ruled from AD 218 until his untimely assassination at the age of 18 in 222, is being recognized as a trans woman by the museum, drawing on historical accounts by Cassius Dio, a Roman chronicler. According to Dio's writings, the emperor embraced female pronouns, asked a lover to address him as "lady," and engaged in practices such as cross-dressing and wearing makeup.



Cassius Dio's narrative delves into Elagabalus being referred to as a "wife, mistress, and queen," with instances where the emperor allegedly implored a lover, stating, "call me not Lord, for I am a Lady." Dio even contends that Elagabalus sought a form of gender confirmation surgery, approaching doctors with promises of substantial financial rewards. The North Hertfordshire Museum has showcased a coin minted during Elagabalus's reign in LGBTQ-themed exhibitions, illustrating their commitment to inclusivity. Collaborating with LGBTQ organizations, such as Stonewall and the LGBTQ wing of the trade union Unison, the museum ensures that their displays, publicity, and discussions remain current and inclusive.



In response to the announcement, Keith Hoskins, a Liberal Democrat councilor and executive member for arts at North Herts Council, emphasized Elagabalus's preference for female pronouns. He stated, "Elagabalus most definitely preferred the she pronoun, and as such, this is something we reflect when discussing her in contemporary times." However, it's important to note that some historians have raised doubts regarding the veracity of Cassius Dio's claims. Critics point out that Dio served the emperor Severus Alexander, who succeeded Elagabalus, potentially casting doubt on the impartiality of the chronicler's accounts.



This declaration by the North Hertfordshire Museum not only challenges conventional historical narratives but also sparks a broader conversation about gender identity and representation in historical contexts. The controversy surrounding Elagabalus's transgender identity opens up avenues for reevaluating historical figures through a contemporary lens and prompts discussions on the complexities of gender expression in different cultural and historical settings.



