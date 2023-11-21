Brazil Adjusts 2023 GDP Growth Down To 3%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Ministry of Finance has lowered its 2023 GDP growth forecast for the country from 3.2% to 3%.



For 2024, the growth estimate is now 2.2%, down from 2.3%. This update was released in the MacroFiscal Bulletin on November 21, 2023.



The government expects a 4.66% inflation rate in 2023. Based on the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), this rate is a decrease from the previous 4.85% prediction.



The 2024 inflation forecast is now 3.55%, slightly up from 3.40%. Both years' rates are below their respective target ceilings.



Brazil's GDP saw a 0.9% growth in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter.







The Brazilian stats agency IBGE collects this data. Yet, the economy might slow in the third quarter.



The Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) shows a 0.64% contraction for this period.



The Ministry of Finance adjusted the third-quarter GDP growth to 0%, down from 0.1%.



Despite this, an economic boost is expected in the fourth quarter. Increased real wages and better credit market conditions could spur this growth.



The Central Bank predicts a 2.9% GDP growth for 2023.



Financial analysts foresee a slightly lower 2.85% increase. Back in December 2022, economists estimated just a 0.79% growth.



Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto notes that both the bank and financial markets have often missed such projections.



He suggests that recent reforms might have raised Brazil's potential GDP.



The report also touches on global issues impacting the economy. It mentions China's ongoing real estate crisis and Middle East geopolitical conflicts affecting commodity prices.



The Brazilian government aims to balance these global factors with domestic economic stability.

