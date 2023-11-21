Stocks In Play

11/21/2023 - 11:04 AM EST - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. : Today announced that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG, has launched a stand-alone desktop application in support of VALORANT, one of the fastest growing competitive FPS titles in the world. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T.EGLX are trading up $0.01 at $0.36.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.