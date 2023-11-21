(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/21/2023 - 9:05 AM EST - La Rosa Holdings Corp. : Provided a business update and announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Q3 2023 Highlights and Subsequent Events: Total revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $6.8 million for Q3 2023; Entered into strategic referral partnership with Janover, an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders; Launched a proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology system 'JAEME' to support real estate agents; Acquired two of its real estate brokerage franchisees with combined revenues in excess of $20.7 million in 2022; Completed an IPO on October 12, 2023, raising gross proceeds of $5.0 million and commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. La Rosa Holdings Corp. shares N.LRHC are trading up 32 cents at $1.95.
Full Press Release:
