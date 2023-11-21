Taiwan's vice president, ambassador enter race for 2024 presidential elections

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Taiwan's vice president and its ambassador to the US officially entered the race for the 2024 presidential elections.



Vice President Lai Ching-te and Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao became the initial candidates to register for the elections scheduled for January.



Lai, representing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is the party's presidential nominee and has consistently maintained a leading position in various opinion polls.



Hsiao announced her candidacy for the vice presidency on Monday after stepping down from her role as Taiwan's representative to the US.



“Your wealth of experience and unwavering commitment will propel us toward a better tomorrow! We will continue our pursuit of prosperity and stability, and we are determined to lead with purpose,” Lai informed Hsiao on social media.



Last week, Taiwan's two major opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), reached an agreement to form a coalition for the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential elections.



Following months of impasse and public surveys, the parties decided to collaboratively nominate candidates for both positions.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107465368