Armenia Took Months To Respond To Azerbaijan's Proposals On Draft Peace Treaty - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. It took Armenia
almost two and a half months to respond to Azerbaijan's proposals
on the draft peace agreement, which has seriously delayed the
process, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
This stagnation in the peace negotiations does not contribute to
stability and prosperity in the region.
"Azerbaijan is ready for direct bilateral talks with Armenia to
achieve the peace deal as soon as possible. We believe that the two
countries should decide the future of their relations together. The
two countries bear responsibility for the continuation of the peace
process, including the selection of a mutually suitable venue or a
decision to meet at the state border," the ministry noted.
"We urge the Armenian side to avoid further unjustified delays
and hope that it would positively respond to our appeal, allowing
the negotiations to start as soon as possible," the ministry
said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107465121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.