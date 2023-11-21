PETRONAS Actively Working On Establishing Pipeline Throughout Turkmenistan - CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. PETRONAS is actively working on the creation of a pipeline across Turkmenistan, PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) CEO Ismadi Ismail said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the SPE Technical Conference in Baku.

"PETRONAS seeks to expand its pipeline network to meet the high demand for supply and make commercial advancement to increase East-West energy transportation," he said.

Ismadi Ismail said the company is currently producing oil in the Caspian Sea, which could play a key role in supporting Turkmenistan's economic growth.

"As an energy supplier, we are working on improving technical aspects for quality of supply in the future," the CEO emphasized.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started today in Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.

Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas production.

The program will include an assessment of the current situation and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service company representatives, and government authorities in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel