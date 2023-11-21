PETRONAS Actively Working On Establishing Pipeline Throughout Turkmenistan - CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. PETRONAS is
actively working on the creation of a pipeline across Turkmenistan,
PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) CEO Ismadi Ismail said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the SPE Technical Conference in Baku.
"PETRONAS seeks to expand its pipeline network to meet the high
demand for supply and make commercial advancement to increase
East-West energy transportation," he said.
Ismadi Ismail said the company is currently producing oil in the
Caspian Sea, which could play a key role in supporting
Turkmenistan's economic growth.
"As an energy supplier, we are working on improving technical
aspects for quality of supply in the future," the CEO
emphasized.
The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started today in Baku and
will continue until November 23. It will bring together global
industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the
industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it
presents.
Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in
shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized
with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level
program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a
unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas
production.
The program will include an assessment of the current situation
and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service
company representatives, and government authorities in the
region.
