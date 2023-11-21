Civilian Killed As Russian Occupiers Attack Kharkiv Region's Kozacha Lopan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 21, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region's urban-type settlement of Kozacha Lopan.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On Tuesday, around 06:00 a.m., the enemy shelled Kozacha Lopan. A detached house was hit and caught fire.

“As the fire was extinguished, rescuers discovered the body of a civilian man, 29,” Syniehubov wrote.

Over the past day, Russian troops have attacked at least 16 settlements across the Kharkiv region with artillery, mortars, and other weapons.

Russian attacks affected the Bohodukhiv district's Chervona Zoria; the Chuhuiv district's Pletenivka, Zemlianky, Budarky and Fedorivka; the Kupiansk district's Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove; and other settlements.

Fortunately, no casualties among civilians were reported.

Heavy battles continue in the Kupiansk direction. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled 10 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka. Russians failed to achieve any success.

According to Syniehubov, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service has inspected more than 6 hectares and defused 58 dangerous objects in the Kharkiv region over the past day.

As of November 21, 2023, a total of 292 children were evacuated from the dangerous areas of the Kupiansk district. Four children are yet to be evacuated.