President Of Kazakhstan To Pay Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

According to the Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on 24, Azernews reports.

The Press Service noted that the head of state will participate in the summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku.

It should be noted that the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on 26 March 1998 by the Tashkent Declaration signed by the Presidents of Central Asian countries and Executive Secretaries of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Economic Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) as a special UN programme to assist these countries in economic development, cooperation and integration into the economies of Europe and Asia.

At present, the SPECA participating States are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. UNECE and ESCAP jointly provide full support to the Programme activities in close cooperation with the UN Resident Coordinators in SPECA countries. SPECA provides a platform for subregional cooperation to realise those Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation. In 2023, Azerbaijan will chair the Programme and host SPECA Days in Baku from 20 to 24 November 2023.