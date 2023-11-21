President Of Kazakhstan To Pay Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
According to the Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan,
President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working
visit to Azerbaijan on 24, Azernews reports.
The Press Service noted that the head of state will participate
in the summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Baku.
It should be noted that the UN Special Programme for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on 26 March 1998
by the Tashkent Declaration signed by the Presidents of Central
Asian countries and Executive Secretaries of the UN Economic
Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Economic Commission for
Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) as a special UN programme to assist
these countries in economic development, cooperation and
integration into the economies of Europe and Asia.
At present, the SPECA participating States are Afghanistan,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan. UNECE and ESCAP jointly provide full support to the
Programme activities in close cooperation with the UN Resident
Coordinators in SPECA countries. SPECA provides a platform for
subregional cooperation to realise those Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional
cooperation. In 2023, Azerbaijan will chair the Programme and host
SPECA Days in Baku from 20 to 24 November 2023.
