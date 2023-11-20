King Swears In Two New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Two newly appointed ambassadors were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday. Sidqi Omoush and Sabah Al Rafie were sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Indonesia and Canada, respectively, according to a Royal Court statement.



Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs and acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jazi attended the swearing-in, held at Al Husseiniya Palace.



