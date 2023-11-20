Turkmenistan To Weigh Joining Climate Change Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 21. Turkmenistan will study the possibility of joining the
international documents that are planned to be signed following the
28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC), Trend reports.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, at a meeting of
the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to him, preparations are currently underway for the
participation of the Turkmen delegation in the COP-28 (Climate
Change Conference), which will be held from November 30 through
December 12 in Dubai, UAE.
Meredov noted that the forum will bring together numerous
representative delegations of reputable international organizations
and countries around the world, and plenary sessions of the COP-28
Conference with the participation of heads of state and government
are scheduled from December 1 through December 2.
Furthermore, he added that the conference will discuss topics
such as strengthening the international financial base for
combating climate change and encouraging the private sector to
participate in solving relevant tasks.
Meanwhile, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan noted
the constructive nature of the country's interaction with the
participants of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and
stressed the need to carefully prepare for the participation of
Turkmenistan's delegation in COP-28.
