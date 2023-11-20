Japan, UK Fms Call For Improvement Of Gaza Humanitarian Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her British counterpart David Cameron on Monday shared the view that improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza is the top priority, stressing the need to take every possible measure, including humanitarian pauses, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 20-minute telephone conversation, Kamikawa congratulated Cameron on his appointment, and conveyed her intention to work together with Cameron to further elevate Japan-UK relations and to tackle various challenges of the international community, the ministry said in a press release.

In response, Cameron said that he was pleased to be able to cooperate with Japan as Foreign Secretary, expressing his willingness to work closely with Kamikawa.

Kamikawa and Cameron also affirmed to deepen the cooperation in a wide range of fields including security and economy towards the free and open international order based on the rule of law, sharing the recognition that security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable.

In addition, the two ministers exchanged views including on the response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in East Asia, and agreed to continue their close coordination. (end)

