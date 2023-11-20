Like Pizza, Opportunity Is Better Shared

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Pizza Hut, we believe that everyone deserves equal opportunity. That's why we created the Equal Slice program, which provides education, mentorship, and $20,000 grants to business owners in underrepresented communities to help them succeed.

WHAT'S THE PROGRAM?

We've partnered with Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) who have over 15 years of experience in supporting business owners from underrepresented communities by giving them a chance to make their dreams a reality. Together, we are giving these business owners the opportunity to get education, mentorship, and grants they might not get otherwise. HOW CAN I CONTRIBUTE TO THE PROGRAM AS A PIZZA HUT CUSTOMER?

Pizza Hut accepts contributions both in store and online. In store, let a team member know that you'd like to round up your order total to contribute to Equal Slice. If ordering online, you can easily add $1 to your order at checkout to contribute to Equal Slice! All contributions are greatly appreciated and will help this program thrive and grow.



Danielle, founder of Zuri & Dre, is an Equal Slice Program participant and $20,000 grant recipient. She received valuable support and insight, and also the resources to expand her vision of plush dolls celebrating uniqueness in all forms. VISIT HER SITE



Nicole, founder of SowSweet Greetings, is an Equal Slice Program participant and $20,000 grant recipient. It gave her valuable insight into how she operates her fully sustainable greeting card company and the money to expand its scale. VISIT HER SITE



Tique, owner of Chandler Honey, is an Equal Slice Program participant and $20,000 grant recipient. The education she received helped her see her honey business in whole new ways and gave her the tools to improve her sales and growth. VISIT HER SITE



WATCH VIDEO Click to watch“A Slice and Query” to learn more about our participants and how they benefitted from the education, mentorship and grants provided by the Pizza Hut Equal Slice Program.

FAQ

What is the Equal Slice Program?

Pizza Hut Canada and Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) work together to help small business owners in underrepresented communities by building capacity and resiliency for sustainable growth. Every year, the Equal Slice program provides education, mentorship, and five $20,000 CAD grants to business owners to help them succeed.

How will my contribution be used?

Collected contributions may be used for a variety of purposes to support the program, some of which may include marketing costs, grants and operating costs.

How much of my contribution goes toward the Equal Slice Program vs. administrative costs?

The majority of contributions received will be put towards the Equal Slice Program. Some of the contributions may be used to support various administrative costs.

What is the nature of the relationship between Pizza Hut Canada and ICIC?

Pizza Hut Canada and ICIC are entering their third year of partnership to put on the Equal Slice Program. ICIC leads recruitment and applicant communications, organizes mentor connections, and runs the education program and overall grant process. Pizza Hut Canada oversees the program, offers guidance and mentorship, engages with grant applicants and selects grant recipients.

Will I receive a donation receipt for my contribution?

No. Since PH Canada Company is not a Canadian Registered Charity, it is not able to receive donations and provide charitable receipts to donors.

What impact will my contribution make?

Your contribution will allow the Equal Slice Program to continue to grow each year.

ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in underrepresented communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter, the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City is a national nonprofit research and advisory organization and the leading authority on U.S. inner city economies and the businesses that thrive there.

