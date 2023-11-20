Indonesian Batik Air To Launch Direct Flights To Uzbekistan's Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Indonesian
Batik Air airline will launch flights on the Kuala Lumpur -
Tashkent route from December 15, 2023, Trend reports.
Direct scheduled flights on the Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent - Kuala
Lumpur route will be operated on long-haul Airbus A330 aircraft
once a week - on Fridays.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand airport commenced
operations earlier this month, with the arrival of the first Airbus
A330-300 aircraft at Samarkand International Airport.
The project of the airport, worth more than $80 million,
provides for the comprehensive development of the airport, the
construction of airport infrastructure, as well as its
operation.
Moreover, Uzbekistan has recently expressed its readiness to
re-launch passenger flights at Sariasia Airport in Uzbekistan's
Surkhandarya region.
Earlier this year, The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy
of Indonesia and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan
discussed the increase of the number of Indonesian tourists in
Uzbekistan.
The parties also intend to increase the number of flights
between the two countries and hold days of culture and tourism of
Uzbekistan in Indonesia in 2024.
Meanwhile, at the end of April 2023, Uzbekistan Airways resumed
direct flights between Uzbekistan and Indonesia. Flights in this
direction are operated on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on
Wednesdays.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's exports to Indonesia amounted to
$15.95 million in 2022.
