Indonesian Batik Air To Launch Direct Flights To Uzbekistan's Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Indonesian Batik Air airline will launch flights on the Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent route from December 15, 2023, Trend reports.

Direct scheduled flights on the Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent - Kuala Lumpur route will be operated on long-haul Airbus A330 aircraft once a week - on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand airport commenced operations earlier this month, with the arrival of the first Airbus A330-300 aircraft at Samarkand International Airport.

The project of the airport, worth more than $80 million, provides for the comprehensive development of the airport, the construction of airport infrastructure, as well as its operation.

Moreover, Uzbekistan has recently expressed its readiness to re-launch passenger flights at Sariasia Airport in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region.

Earlier this year, The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan discussed the increase of the number of Indonesian tourists in Uzbekistan.

The parties also intend to increase the number of flights between the two countries and hold days of culture and tourism of Uzbekistan in Indonesia in 2024.

Meanwhile, at the end of April 2023, Uzbekistan Airways resumed direct flights between Uzbekistan and Indonesia. Flights in this direction are operated on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on Wednesdays.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's exports to Indonesia amounted to $15.95 million in 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel