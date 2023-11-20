Jewish Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque Supported By Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, November 20 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish settlers Monday stormed the courtyards of the Al Aqsa Mosque with the support of Israeli occupation forces.The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem stated that Jewish settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque from its Mughrabi Gate and performed "provocative" rituals.The Israeli occupation forces increased inspections and checkpoints at roads leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque, preventing younger Palestinians from entering the mosque since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza and the ensuing unrest in the occupied West Bank.