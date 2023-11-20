"World's First Level-4 AI-Based Driverless Autonomous Bus"

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) ADASTEC and IKAR HOLDINGS Unite for Smart City Transport Solutions



ADASTEC Corp, a key supplier of SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform of public transportation solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with IKONIC Mobility Group, a globally recognized IKAR Holdings subsidiary. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of public transit, emphasizing the rapid advancement and implementation of ADASTEC’s proprietary flowride.ai software platform and sensor suit technology.



With this alliance, ADASTEC and IKAR IKONIC Mobility Group aim to accelerate the integration of automated driving technology in the Smart City Commercial Vehicle Industry. ADASTEC contributes its pioneering software platform, flowride.ai, recognized for successfully enabling electric buses with Level 4 autonomy. Together with IKAR IKONIC Mobility's expertise in e-mobility solutions, they are setting a new benchmark for urban transit systems, emphasizing efficiency, safety, and sustainability.



Mr. Orkun IBAK, Chairman of IKONIC Mobility Group and Member of the Board of Directors at IKAR Holdings London, affirms, "ADASTEC's previous success in launching the world's first Level-4 automated buses laid the groundwork for what we are building upon now. Our partnership is poised to drive future innovation, further enhancing the safety and efficiency of urban transportation."



Complementing Mr. IBAK's vision, Mr. Kamil Guclu, Co-Founder of ADASTEC, adds, "Automated driving is a strategic solution to the driver shortage problem that many countries are facing. It is more efficient from an energy consumption perspective and is safer than human drivers. ADASTEC and IKAR Holdings collaboration on automated driving is a step towards a future where automated driving is the norm. The technology developed by ADASTEC is a game-changer in the industry, and it will revolutionize the way we travel. With this collaboration, we are leading the way in the development of automated driving technology, setting the standard for the industry to follow."



This collaboration represents a significant step forward in realizing a future where Fully Automated, Safe, and Efficient Transportation is within reach.



IKAR Holdings is a multi-layered group company with more than 40 companies, based in London, operating in 14 different sectors, especially energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education and healthcare.



ADASTEC Corp. is a pioneering software company headquartered in Michigan, USA, with additional operations in Istanbul, Turkey, as well as offices in Brabant, the Netherlands, and Stockholm, Sweden.





