Turkish cargo ship with crew of 12, sinks off country's Black Sea coast

(MENAFN) Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed on Monday that a Turkish cargo ship, the Kafkametler, carrying a crew of 12, sank off the country's Black Sea coast during a severe storm on Sunday. The Zonguldak Governor's Office had received a distress call from the ship's captain, reporting that the vessel was adrift and heading towards a breakwater near the Eregli district in northwestern Turkey.



According to Minister Yerlikaya, the ship ultimately sank after colliding with the breakwater. The incident occurred amid challenging weather conditions characterized by strong storms in the region. The Interior Minister stated that, as of now, authorities have been unable to establish contact with the ship's crew.



The adverse weather conditions prevailing on Sunday hindered search and rescue efforts, preventing planes and ships from conducting operations. Minister Yerlikaya assured that once weather conditions improve, immediate search and rescue activities will commence. The sinking of the Turkish cargo ship highlights the perilous conditions faced by maritime vessels during severe storms and underscores the urgency of responding to such incidents to ensure the safety of the crew.

