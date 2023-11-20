Kazmunaygas Briefs US Officials On Dev't Of Trans-Caspian Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Chairman of
the Board of KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas
company) Magzum Mirzagaliev has held negotiations with officials of
the US State Department in Washington, the company told Trend .
Thus, he met with the US Presidential Special Presidential
Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos
Hochstein, Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR)
Assistant Secretary Geoffrey Pyatt, Deputy Assistant Secretary for
the Europe, Eurasia, Africa and the Middle East in the Office of
International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy Joshua Volz
and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Division for Counter Threat
Finance and Sanctions in the Bureau of Economic and Business
Affairs Erik Woodhouse.
Mirzagaliyev briefed the US officials on the work to diversify
Kazakh oil export routes and develop the Trans-Caspian route. In
March 2022, KMG began supplying oil from the Tengiz field from
Aktau towards the port of Ceyhan (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
pipeline).
"KazMunayGas, together with international oil companies, which
are also shareholders of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, maintains
a constructive dialogue with the US, UK and EU. We note that Kazakh
oil exports are not subject to sanctions in all three
jurisdictions. This is important both for Kazakhstan and for the
stability of the global energy market," he said.
In addition, Mirzagaliev took part in the panel session "Energy
Security in Europe" at the Black Sea Energy and Security
conference.
Mirzagaliyev told the participants about Kazakhstan's position
on the world energy arena. Thus, Kazakhstan is a major supplier of
oil to Europe, providing about 10 percent of the total demand on
the continent.
