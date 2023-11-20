Indo Seychelles Film And Cultural Forum Launched At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) took a significant step towards strengthening the cultural ties between India and Seychelles by inaugurating the Indo Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum. The launch event, held at Marwah Studios, was graced by Her Excellency H.E. Lalatianna Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, in the presence of a diverse gathering of women from both India and abroad, coinciding with the 7th Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women.



ICMEI, a prominent organization in the field of media and entertainment, is now venturing into new territories and forging connections with Seychelles to explore the immense potential for cultural collaboration between the two nations.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the driving force behind ICMEI, expressed his enthusiasm for this new endeavor, stating,“There is a lot that both India and Seychelles can offer each other in the realm of art and culture. These two nations share a long history of cordial relations, and this platform will serve as a bridge to further extend these connections.”



Her Excellency H.E. Lalatianna Accouche, the High Commissioner of Seychelles, shared her vision for enhancing the bilateral relations through art and culture. She officially unveiled the colorful poster of the Indo Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum during the event and emphasized its significance, saying,“I am very much interested in promoting our relations through art and culture, and this marks the first step in that direction. We are committed to planning the way forward and nurturing this cultural partnership.”



The Indo Seychelles Film and Cultural Forum aims to facilitate collaboration and cultural exchange between India and Seychelles, showcasing the rich and diverse heritage, artistic talents, and cinematic contributions of both nations. This platform is set to serve as a dynamic channel for cultural diplomacy and artistic cooperation, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the shared values and traditions of these two countries.



With the launch of this forum, ICMEI takes a significant stride towards promoting cross-cultural dialogue and strengthening the bonds between India and Seychelles, paving the way for a brighter and more interconnected future.



