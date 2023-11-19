Argentina Elects New President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Argentina
elected libertarian Javier Milei as its new president, Trend reports.
Milei, who heads the Liberty Advances party, does not support
the country's joining BRICS, advocates minimal government
intervention in life, wants to abolish the central bank and
proposes replacing the national currency with the dollar.
Milei has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to promote
interstate relations with Brazil, China and Russia due to
disagreement with the policies of these states.
