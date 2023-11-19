Argentina Elects New President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Argentina elected libertarian Javier Milei as its new president, Trend reports.

Milei, who heads the Liberty Advances party, does not support the country's joining BRICS, advocates minimal government intervention in life, wants to abolish the central bank and proposes replacing the national currency with the dollar.

Milei has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to promote interstate relations with Brazil, China and Russia due to disagreement with the policies of these states.