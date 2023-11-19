French senator gets detained on suspicions of drug dosing female MP

(MENAFN) In a shocking development, Joel Guerriau, a French senator affiliated with the centrist Horizons party, was arrested on Thursday following accusations that he drugged a female Member of Parliament (MP) without her knowledge or consent. Sandrine Josso, a 48-year-old MP and longtime acquaintance of Guerriau, reportedly fell ill after consuming an alcoholic drink at the senator's Paris residence on Tuesday. The incident took a serious turn when medical tests revealed the presence of the drug ecstasy in Josso's system, prompting her to file a criminal complaint.



Guerriau, 66 years old, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by the Paris public prosecutor's office. The senator faces suspicion of "administering to a person, without their knowledge, a substance which may alter their judgment or control over their actions in order to commit rape or sexual assault." Prosecutors also noted that ecstasy was discovered at Guerriau's residence during a police raid.



In response to the allegations, Guerriau vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a statement provided by his lawyer to news agency AFP. The statement emphasized that the initial press reports painted an "obscene interpretation" and asserted the senator's innocence.



Sandrine Josso, now in a "state of shock" according to her lawyer Julia Minkowski, reportedly sought medical treatment after the incident. Minkowski highlighted the traumatic nature of the encounter, stating that Josso had to "overcome her terror and extricate herself at the last minute from this ambush."



The arrest of a prominent political figure like Guerriau has sent shockwaves through the French political landscape, raising questions about the safety and conduct within political circles. The case brings attention to issues of trust and accountability among public officials, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the alleged drugging incident and its aftermath.





