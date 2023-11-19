Concerns rise over Biden-Xi meeting at APEC summit, US-China ties

(MENAFN) As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit concludes its geopolitical discussions, a Chinese policy expert, Gordon Chang of the Gatestone Institute, has expressed concerns about the meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chang highlights China's disregard for warnings from the State Department and President Biden, suggesting that the lack of deterrence could lead to a situation where conflict becomes a possibility. He points to the perceived militancy of the Chinese regime, emphasizing the dangers surrounding Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines, and criticizes Biden for not recognizing the severity of the situation.



During the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying issued a stern warning about the U.S.'s friendly relations with Taiwan, labeling the "Taiwan question" as the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations. She called on the U.S. to take actions to honor its commitment to not support Taiwan independence, stop arming Taiwan, and support China's peaceful reunification. Despite such warnings, President Biden, after the formal meeting with Xi, reiterated his characterization of Xi as a "dictator," emphasizing the vast differences in governance between the two countries.



Chang argues that the decision to engage in talks with China is problematic, asserting that necessary actions to defend the U.S. are not being imposed. He questions the Biden administration's reliance on promises from China, citing a previous broken promise by Xi Jinping in 2018 regarding fentanyl. Chang questions why the Biden administration is engaging with China, knowing the historical pattern of unfulfilled promises.



The meeting between the two leaders has sparked further controversy, with Chang suggesting that the decision to engage in dialogue with China lacks a strategic approach to safeguard U.S. interests. Additionally, the presence of top U.S. business leaders, including Tim Cook of Apple, Larry Fink of BlackRock, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, and Albert Bourla of Pfizer, at a dinner hosted by the Chinese regime has raised eyebrows, particularly as they reportedly gave Xi Jinping a standing ovation following his speech.

MENAFN19112023000045015682ID1107451692