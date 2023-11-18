Ukraine's General Staff Reports 67 Combat Clashes Across Front Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-seven combat clashes took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invaders across the front in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

"The enemy launched a missile strike, 37 air strikes, and 41 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

On November 17, the Russian occupiers launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed nine attack UAVs. In addition, tonight the enemy launched another attack on Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 drones. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is being clarified.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched air strikes on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Tiahynka in the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted assault operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults north of Serebrianka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers outside Vasiukivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka, but Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Keramik, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and south of Tonenke in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces repelled 23 attacks there.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful assaults south of Vodiane, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

The Ukrainian marines, together with other units of the defense forces, continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where 12 enemy attacks were repelled in the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines and launching strikes on the occupiers.

On November 17, Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on Russian military personnel concentration areas and two strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, six artillery pieces, an anti-aircraft defense system, a command center and an ammunition depot.