US Rekindles Cold War Ideology With Hands Of Congressmen

Over the past month, and especially 3 days, a wave of harsh
rhetoric and false accusations from the Western and European
political circles towards Azerbaijan has been quite intense. Former
U.S. Attorney Luis Moreno Ocampo, Adam Schiff, California Senator
Anthony Portantino, and even U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien and others have been
imposing on the broad masses of society as if Azerbaijan had
attacked Armenia and carried out ethnic cleansing and a number of
other false views.
The overreaching U.S. Congress, by resuming the Section 907
Amendment against Azerbaijan, which will ban direct US aid to the
country, was nearly to tarnish the long-time relations between
Azerbaijan and the USA. Luis Moreno Ocampo cynically stated that
Garabagh should be returned at any cost. Other politicians
ignominiously condemned Azerbaijan over Armenians who voluntarily
left the Garabagh region on September 20.
However, this seems to be a swing effect in both the US and the
EU, while the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and
Security Policy Josep Borrell talks about a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia after such a shameful uproar in the US
Congress.
According to the former BBC journalist, and author, David
William Parry, who commented for AZERNEWS ,
America's attitude towards Azerbaijan comes from the Biden
administration, which has slipped back to the days of the 1950s,
stuck in the ideology of the "Cold War" frame of reference, when
foreign affairs were governed by simple and crude political
realities.
"So Biden, as well as Luis Moreno Ocampo, seem to view Islamic
countries as the prototypical bloc that poses the only threat to
American interests. Worse, their poor understanding of complex
international issues leads them to see Azerbaijan as some kind of
participant in an 'Islamic offensive' against Western assets in
general," the expert said.
Eager to lure a weakened state in the form of Armenia to its
side, the US decided to kill birds with one stone. A long period of
investment in Ukraine and all kinds of assistance from the United
States in Ukraine's war with Russia has not yielded the success the
authorities expected from Ukraine. Having smoothly moved to the
next stage of its "world order", the US decides to continue to
exert illusory pressure on Russia, but already through its closest
ally Armenia.
This state of affairs, according to journalist William Parry, is
regrettable, particularly because of Biden's incipient inability to
take a real interest in anything other than domestic issues, along
with his antiquated grasp on contemporary global realities.
"All this means that the EU, under the weak leadership of Josep
Borrell, will only do so much to side with the Americans, knowing
well that stale propaganda combined with misapplied pressure can
only lead to further entrenchment on either side," the British
journalist added.
Despite the illusion of Western European countries and
organizations' desire to help achieve a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, reality shows their cold-blooded attitude
in this matter, and any support for personal gains is inherent in
the EU.
The US as well as the EU is experiencing something akin to a
blind leading a state policy. According to William Parry, the
situation has become so critical that both Western and European
political leaders do not want to approach a compromise in a
positive sense.
"Overall, Western hegemony seems to be losing its lustre in the
presence of an increasingly assertive China, while domestic affairs
are being forced to the fore by unprecedented and justifiable
social unrest at home. In general, anything beyond immediate
political issues European leaders would like to put behind them,
while confused American perceptions of themselves dominate their
own domestic debates.
Nevertheless, the world worries the Europeans, even though the
US guidance on type and quality is now categorically lacking," the
journalist stressed.
David Perry added that these processes are linked to the
powerful interplay of colonial legacies that are deciding to come
back to life and domestic political structures that are being
shaken in an era beyond the control of their creators.
"Thus, Western powers want peace, but they are paralysed by
internal confusion and outdated ideologies," he underlined.
Adding fuel to the fire in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the US
State Department has no intention of stopping there and has called
for a replacement for the Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh,
offering itself (the US) as a substitute.
"Thanks to the likes of Klaus Schwab, the West is also facing
the possibility of targeted social and cultural restructuring. Of
course, these so-called initiatives are combined with the unwanted
and untimely return of a poisonous colonial legacy that only
muddies the political water for all," he said.
Despite its destructive attitude towards its people and frozen
past, according to David Perry, Armenia needs to pay less attention
to previous periods of its history.
"For things to move forward, it is essential that a
'here-and-now' policy be combined with a policy that promotes
mutual prosperity for each of the communities. Peace can be
achieved, but only with trust in the present and real investment in
the future of everyone involved in this region," the expert said in
conclusion.
