Israel-Hamas War Day 44: Israel To Allow 'Very Minimal' Fuel Into Gaza. 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On the 44th day of the ongoing conflict, Israel said on Friday that it would permit limited daily fuel shipments into Gaza. The fuel is intended for use by the United Nations and the communication system in the region, AP reported. Here are the top ten updates on the Israel-Gaza War Read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates1. A US State Department official said that Israel has consented to permit the entry of 140,000 litres (36,984 gallons) of fuel into Gaza every 48 hours via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, AP reported. The initial shipments are anticipated to commence on Saturday, according to the official, who spoke anonymously to share insights into private diplomatic discussions between the US and Israel, AP reported.2. Due to the absence of fuel, humanitarian organizations report that they have had to cancel the distribution of essential supplies in the Gaza Strip. UN cautions that the acute shortage of fuel may lead to a potential and extensive famine in the besieged area Read: 'Can't leave a vacuum': Israel President Isaac Herzog speaks on rebuilding Gaza, says India has a 'lot to contribute'3. Israel said that they had found another hostage's body in a building near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The hospital has been at the centre of conflicting narratives regarding responsibility for the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.4. During a summit in the Global South, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi called on leaders to come together and address the challenges arising from the conflict between Israel and Hamas Read: Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi condemns civilian deaths, advocates 'dialogue and restraint' at Global South Summit5. Tanzania's Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed the death of Clemence Felix Mtenga, a 22-year-old agriculture intern, who was one of two Tanzanians reportedly abducted by Palestinian militants on October 7. The ministry's statement did not offer specific information on how the Tanzanian government obtained news of Mtenga's death or the whereabouts of his remains.6. Paltel, the Palestinian telecommunications company, said on Friday that the partial restoration of phone and internet services in Gaza. This development followed the delivery of fuel to restart generators responsible for powering the communication networks. NetBlocks, a monitoring group for internet outages, verified that there is a partial restoration of internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip Read: Israel-Hamas war: UN says Gaza civilians facing starvation, food and water become 'practically non-existent'7. Colonel Elad Goren, who heads civil affairs at COGAT (the defence body overseeing Palestinian civilian affairs), stated that Israel has supplied food and water to patients. However, Abu Selmia countered, expressing that the quantity provided was significantly insufficient for the nearly 7,000 individuals within the compound.8. The International Criminal Court Prosecutor, Karim Khan, has confirmed the reception of a substantial amount of information and evidence regarding alleged crimes during the Israel-Hamas war. However, Khan did not provide details on the specific nature of the information received by his office Read: How Hamas and Israel can be stopped from committing war crimes? Explained9. Khan says his prosecution office“will continue its engagement with all relevant actors, whether national authorities, civil society, survivor groups or international partners, to advance this investigation.”10. Militants launched attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria on Friday. They carried out three strikes on facilities utilizing single-use attack drones, resulting in injuries to one soldier, as disclosed by two US officials who spoke anonymously to share sensitive information about the attacks.(With inputs from AP)

