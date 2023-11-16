Abu Dhabi Chamber Honors Its Strategic Partners In Appreciation Of Their Cooperation And Continued Support

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Al Qubaisi: The Chamber's achievements over 53 years would not have been achieved without productive cooperation with our partners.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) held a ceremony to honor its strategic partners in recognition of their tireless efforts and continuous support, which is in line with the Chamber's strategy and objectives for improving the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and advancing sustainable economic development.

The ceremony, which was held at the Anantara Abu Dhabi Hotel under the title“Thank You, Our Partners”, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; along with several Board Members of the Chamber, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; and Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council.

Moreover, the ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives of local and federal entities and private sector institutions from the Chamber's strategic partners.

H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri and H.E. Al Qubaisi presented commemorative plaques to the Chamber's partners, praising their efforts which contributed to achieving the Chamber's strategic goals and enhancing its leading position as the voice of the private sector and a pivotal platform for supporting its growth, enabling it to reach its fullest potential.

During his keynote speech, H.E. Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that the ceremony is an opportunity to renew partnerships and exchange visions, appreciate efforts, and consolidate joint cooperation and integrated work, which would ensure the success of initiatives and projects and advance the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“The achievements realized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber over the last 53 years wouldn't have been possible without the active cooperation with our partners in the local and federal authorities and the private sector,” Al Qubaisi said.

“I would also like to stress that our future plans and aspirations would not be complete without the concerted and diligent efforts and the strengthening and consolidating of our cooperation in a comprehensive and continuous manner. Cooperation forms an integral part of our comprehensive development strategy for the coming years, through which we look forward to strengthening the business community and to supporting and enabling national talents to establish and manage new and innovative projects that serve the economic and development directives of our beloved country.”

Al Qubaisi concluded the speech by extending his sincerest thanks and appreciation to the strategic partners for their continued support and productive efforts towards refining the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, emphasizing that the Chamber is committed to working towards achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership in building a sustainable and competitive economy.

Abu Dhabi Chamber's partners:

The Abu Dhabi Chamber values ​​its cooperation with its strategic partners, who play an influential role in strengthening the position of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and supporting its strategy, which contributes to consolidating the business environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as one of the most prominent and preferred economic destinations in the region. The list of the Chamber's partners includes many federal and local entities and the private sector institutions. At the regional and global levels, the Abu Dhabi Chamber has established partnerships with a total of 246 organizations, consisting of 115 local partners and 131 international partners.

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council partners:

During the ceremony, a number of strategic partners of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council were honored for playing an active role in supporting the Council's goals and strategies to empower women in the field of entrepreneurship, raise their level of awareness to enter the world of finance and business, and consolidate the concept of an entrepreneurial culture. The strategic partners continuously supported the Council's vision to enhance women's growth opportunities in the job market, which enables them to actively participate in the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.