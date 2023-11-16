Philips To House 5,000 Engineers At New Innovation Campus In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 16 (KNN) Royal Philips, a leading manufacturers of electronic components, consumer electronics has opened a new innovation campus in India's Bengaluru that can accommodate 5,000 employees.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event on Thursday, Roy Jakobs, CEO Royal Philips said,“Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) provides a lot of opportunities, and it is the next wave of new technology that can help solve problems of customers.”

“If you look at healthcare, our customers are asking how we can serve more patients. So, we are looking at how technology can help them process more patients,” he added.

Commenting on

the significant role that AI plays in innovation, he said, the company has over 9,000 employees in India, and of these 5,000 employees in Bengaluru will be working on innovative health technologies.

The company employs over 70,700 employees globally. It also has a Healthcare Innovation Centre in Pune, Global Business Services in Chennai, and commercial teams in Gurugram.

“In India, we not only want to speed up access to care, but also locally develop and contribute to solutions for the rest of the world,” Jakobs added.

Last year, with an investment of Rs 400 crore under the PLI scheme, Philips Innovation's healthcare innovation centre in Chakan, Pune, started manufacturing of radio frequency coils for MRI machines. The company also plans expansions in Pune.

(KNN Bureau)