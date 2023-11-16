Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Receives President Of EAPO

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On November 16, 2023, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received
the President of the Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO) Grigory Ivliev, Azernews reports.
According to the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting it was
brought to the attention of the other side that the development of
the intellectual property institute in Azerbaijan is the focus of
attention of the country's leadership, large-scale structural
reforms are being carried out in this area and management is being
optimized.
The directions of development of the intellectual property
sphere are given a separate place in such state-important documents
as "Azerbaijan 2020: A Vision of the Concept of Future
Development", "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of
socio-economic Development" and "Socio-economic Development".
Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
2022-2026".
It was stressed that cooperation relations between the
Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan and EAPO-EPO, as well as
mutually beneficial activities within the framework of
international organizations, are of great importance.
EAPO President Grigory Ivliev agreed with the above-mentioned
and noted that possible cooperation in the field of intellectual
property has a wide scope, such as training of relevant personnel,
registration of patents, and application of common standards.
In order to promote the development of relations in the field of
intellectual property, the importance of continuing contacts at the
level of management and staff, meetings through such events as
conferences and round tables, as well as discussion of issues of
both bilateral and multilateral cooperation was expressed.
During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also
discussed, including the EAPO's cooperation relations with other
international organizations, recent trends in the field of global
patent applications, and elections to the relevant structures of
the EAPO.
