Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Publishes Book About Kyrgyz Writer

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has presented a book dedicated to prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at Baku Expo Center.

The book titled "Ana Tarla" (Mother Field) was published by the foundation in Azerbaijani to promote Chingiz Aitmatov's rich legacy, as well as to further strengthen the literary and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the founding member countries of the organization, Azernews reports.

The work was translated by Teymur Elchin, a prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, poet, publicist, translator.

The publication contains photos from the drama staged based on Chingiz Aitmatov's story "Mother Field" organized and supported by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and photos from the play presented by the Baku Municipal Theater in April, 2023.

Well-known culture and art figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps of Turkic-speaking countries accredited in Azerbaijan, and public and media representatives took part in the presentation.

Speaking at the event, the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva outlined that the dedication of the 9th Baku International Book Fair to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has a great symbolic meaning.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev had friendly relations with Chingiz Aitmatov, a great figure of Kyrgyzstan and Turkish literature.

Talking about Heydar Aliyev's special love for culture and art, she drew attention to the sincere relations of the National Leader with the artists, poets and writers of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world as a whole.

Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of Chingiz Aitmatov's book, published by the foundation, as well as the relevance of the subject of the work in the modern world, including Azerbaijan.

"While reading the work, the hero who sacrificed his life for the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity under the leadership of the Azerbaijani president, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, the images of the sons and the mothers who gave them to us come alive before our eyes. This book is a dedication to brave mothers who raised brave sons who rose to the height of martyrdom for the Motherland," she said.

The Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kayrat Osmonaliyev evaluated the publication of the book in the Azerbaijani language as a contribution to the development of historical friendly relations and literary relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Head of the Working Group for Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Inter-Parliamentary Relations Musa Guliyev spoke about Chingiz Aitmatov's literary and artistic creativity, which includes worldly themes.

He emphasized that the foundation, as a young organization, plays a key role in the promotion of the historical and cultural heritage and literature of the Turkish people, and in the strengthening of social and political ties.

Executive director of the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature Mehman Hasanli spoke about Chingiz Aitmatov's life and work.

The speaker pointed out that the preparation and publication of the book by the foundation is of great importance for the Turkish world as a whole.

In the artistic part of the event, the actors of the Baku Municipal Theater Elmaddin Zabitli and Zulfiyya Gurbanova, performed fragments of the writer's works, as well as poems dedicated to the writer by Azerbaijani poets.

Later, scenes from the play based on "Ana Tarla" were shown as part of the foundation's cooperation with the Baku Municipal Theater. The production director is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Merahim Farzalibayov.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.