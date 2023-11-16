Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Publishes Book About Kyrgyz Writer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has
presented a book dedicated to prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz
Aitmatov at Baku Expo Center.
The book titled "Ana Tarla" (Mother Field) was published by the
foundation in Azerbaijani to promote Chingiz Aitmatov's rich
legacy, as well as to further strengthen the literary and cultural
relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the founding member
countries of the organization, Azernews reports.
The work was translated by Teymur Elchin, a prominent
representative of Azerbaijani literature, poet, publicist,
translator.
The publication contains photos from the drama staged based on
Chingiz Aitmatov's story "Mother Field" organized and supported by
the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and
photos from the play presented by the Baku Municipal Theater in
April, 2023.
Well-known culture and art figures, representatives of the
diplomatic corps of Turkic-speaking countries accredited in
Azerbaijan, and public and media representatives took part in the
presentation.
Speaking at the event, the president of the International Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva outlined that the
dedication of the 9th Baku International Book Fair to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has a great symbolic
meaning.
In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev had friendly relations with Chingiz Aitmatov, a great
figure of Kyrgyzstan and Turkish literature.
Talking about Heydar Aliyev's special love for culture and art,
she drew attention to the sincere relations of the National Leader
with the artists, poets and writers of Azerbaijan and the Turkic
world as a whole.
Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of Chingiz Aitmatov's
book, published by the foundation, as well as the relevance of the
subject of the work in the modern world, including Azerbaijan.
"While reading the work, the hero who sacrificed his life for
the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity under the
leadership of the Azerbaijani president, Commander-in-Chief of
Armed Forces, the images of the sons and the mothers who gave them
to us come alive before our eyes. This book is a dedication to
brave mothers who raised brave sons who rose to the height of
martyrdom for the Motherland," she said.
The Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kayrat Osmonaliyev evaluated
the publication of the book in the Azerbaijani language as a
contribution to the development of historical friendly relations
and literary relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
Head of the Working Group for Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan
Inter-Parliamentary Relations Musa Guliyev spoke about Chingiz
Aitmatov's literary and artistic creativity, which includes worldly
themes.
He emphasized that the foundation, as a young organization,
plays a key role in the promotion of the historical and cultural
heritage and literature of the Turkish people, and in the
strengthening of social and political ties.
Executive director of the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature
Mehman Hasanli spoke about Chingiz Aitmatov's life and work.
The speaker pointed out that the preparation and publication of
the book by the foundation is of great importance for the Turkish
world as a whole.
In the artistic part of the event, the actors of the Baku
Municipal Theater Elmaddin Zabitli and Zulfiyya Gurbanova,
performed fragments of the writer's works, as well as poems
dedicated to the writer by Azerbaijani poets.
Later, scenes from the play based on "Ana Tarla" were shown as
part of the foundation's cooperation with the Baku Municipal
Theater. The production director is People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Merahim Farzalibayov.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
