'Dino Mania' Roars Back: The Popular Dinosaur Show Returns To Dubai Parkstm And Resorts

Returning on 16th November, guests can delight in the show every Thursday to Sunday at 9:00PM in RIVERLANDTM Dubai.

Families can enjoy the diverse range of culinary delights alongside 'Dino Mania' in RIVERLANDTM Dubai.

Families can marvel at the 'Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal' as well as experience JumpX and Neon Galaxy.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination is bringing back its popular 'Dino Mania' show, the first dinosaur show of its kind in the region on Thursday, 16th November 2023.

Taking place every Thursday to Sunday at 9:00PM in RIVERLANDTM Dubai, the 15-minute interactive show brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and much more. The thrilling and action-packed event will feature special sound and visual effects that bring audiences of all ages to believe this is the second coming of the dinosaur age!

Guests have the opportunity to take exclusive photos and enjoy interactive encounters with the dinosaurs as well as win prizes for the best 'fearless photo'. Dubai ParksTM and Resorts' Annual Pass holders will gain special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.

Alongside the 'Dino Mania' dinosaur show, guests are also welcome to dine at Riverland's restaurants and food trucks, with a wide variety of choices for cuisines including Emirati, Italian, Far Asian, American-European pub, Indian, French, as well as all the classic fast-food dishes.

While at RIVERLANDTM Dubai, guests can also immerse themselves in an exciting array of attractions and experiences. Among them is the Neon Galaxy, a neon space-themed playpark featuring ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, wipe-out challenges, ball pits, and educational activities.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, JumpX awaits as the world's largest inflatable park, proudly holding a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title. Spread across multiple levels, JumpX features adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels and obstacles, promising an exhilarating experience for guests from 1.1m tall and up.

Adding a touch of cultural significance to the entertainment landscape, RIVERLANDTM Dubai is also home to the world's largest illuminated camel. Breaking a new Guinness World RecordsTM title for the 'Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal', this 7-meter-tall structure located in RiverlandTM Dubai pays homage to one of the major elements in Emirati culture-the camel.

The return of the 'Dino Mania' dinosaur show is only one of the many experiences at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, making it the ultimate destination for endless family fun, with over 100 thrilling rides, attractions, and live entertainment across the destination.

About Dubai ParksTM and Resorts:

Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATETM Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITATM Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLANDTM Dubai and Real Madrid theme park coming soon.

MOTIONGATETM Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLANDTM Dubai, the most Instagrammable location in Dubai and is a free-to-enter themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.