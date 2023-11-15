Georgian Agricultural Products Showcased At US Private Label Trade Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian producers debuted at the US Private Label Trade Show, a
fair enabling access to markets of the private trade industries of
the United States and Canada and hosted in Chicago between Sunday
and Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia said on
Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Nuts, juices, cheese, tea, jams, bay leaves and spices were
presented at the Georgian stand, with the majority of companies
participating in the exhibition beneficiaries of state programmes,
the body said.
The Ministry said more than 1,500 companies from 55 countries
participated in the fair where Nasaridze also met Anthony Aloia,
the Vice President of the Private Label Manufacturers Association,
to discuss supporting Georgian companies in the US market.
