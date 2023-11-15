Ghanaian President holds global summit focusing on historical injustice of slave trade

(MENAFN) Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is convening a global summit, the Accra Reparations Conference, aimed at fostering dialogue and formulating an African-led action plan to address historical injustices stemming from the eras of slave trade and colonialism.



The conference, initiated on Tuesday in Ghana's capital, is a four-day event where the president is advocating for financial restitution from the West. President Akufo-Addo contends that such compensation is long overdue, considering the atrocities of the slave trade.



“It is time for Africa, thirty million of whose sons and daughters had their freedoms curtailed and sold into slavery, to also receive reparations. No amount of money can restore the damage caused by the transatlantic slave trade and its consequences... But surely, this is a matter that the world must confront and can no longer ignore,” Akufo-Addo declared.



“And even before these discussions on reparations conclude, the entire continent of Africa deserves a formal apology from the European nations involved in the slave trade,” the president further added.



For many years, governments and activists in Africa and the Caribbean have been pushing for financial reparations and other means of accountability for the historical injustices of slavery and colonization in their nations.



During the period between the 15th and 19th centuries, over two million Africans are believed to have lost their lives during the transatlantic journey to the Americas, where they were subjected to forced labor as slaves. This transatlantic slave trade has been recognized by the United Nations as the most extensive forced migration in history.

