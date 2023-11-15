To foster educational ties, more than 20 esteemed Russian universities converged in Cairo

(MENAFN) In a bid to foster educational ties and promote academic opportunities, more than 20 esteemed Russian universities converged in Cairo for a specialized exhibition that commenced on Monday. The event, hosted by the Russian House cultural center, served as a platform for institutions such as the Higher School of Economics and the National Research Tomsk State University to showcase their diverse educational programs. As a representative of the federal agency Rossotrudnichestvo, dedicated to building international humanitarian connections, the cultural center played a pivotal role in organizing this educational extravaganza.



Open to high school students, parents, teachers, and graduates, the Cairo exhibition provided a unique opportunity for attendees to delve into the educational offerings of Russian universities. Participants could interact with university representatives, seek guidance, and pose questions to gain insights into various academic programs.



Marat Gatin, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Egypt, highlighted the enduring appeal of Russian universities in Egypt, even in the face of challenging geopolitical circumstances. Despite these challenges, Egyptian interest in Russian higher education remains robust.



Sherif Ged, chairman of the Egyptian Association of Graduates of Russian and Soviet Universities, emphasized the employability of Egyptians holding diplomas from Russian universities. Their qualifications continue to be sought after by employers, showcasing the high regard for the quality of education provided by Russian academic institutions.



Following the successful stint in Cairo, the exhibition is set to continue its journey to Alexandria, where it will be hosted at the Higher Institute for Tourism, Hotels, and Restoration on November 14. This outreach effort is part of a broader initiative to connect with diverse regions and promote cross-cultural understanding through education.



In a noteworthy development earlier this month, Russia's Kazan Federal University (KFU) announced plans to establish a branch in Cairo, as endorsed by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi. This move further solidifies the commitment to strengthening educational ties between the two nations.



Additionally, Russian House, in a recent announcement on Telegram, revealed plans for a groundbreaking exhibition titled 'Education in Russia for Tunisia 2023' in mid-November. Scheduled to take place on November 16-17 in Tunisia, the event aims to introduce visitors to Russian educational programs, university projects, admission details, and the overall study process, reinforcing Russia's role as a global hub for academic excellence.



