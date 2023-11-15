Media: West believes Ukraine war could last for additional five years

(MENAFN) Increasingly, Western leaders are reportedly acknowledging the protracted nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with some conceding that the situation may persist in a "stalemate" for another five years, as neither side appears willing to yield. The Economist highlighted the ongoing strain on the West's military capacity, exacerbated by challenges in producing sufficient artillery shells, and the added stress from the Israel-Hamas war further complicating the geopolitical landscape.



The assessment presented in The Economist suggests that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of resolution in the near future, with both parties entrenched in their positions. The magazine also pointed out that the crisis has unveiled the limitations of Western armories, raising concerns about the adequacy of resources to address simultaneous challenges.



Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, emphasized the potential trade-offs as certain key military systems may be diverted to address the Israel-Hamas conflict, affecting Ukraine's counteroffensive capabilities. The New York Times reported that officials in President Joe Biden's administration, while troubled by the candor of Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, who characterized the conflict as a stalemate, concurred with his assessment.



The Economist highlighted the meager state of Western armories, underscoring the challenges faced by the U.S. as it increases production of artillery shells. Despite these efforts, the magazine noted that the United States` 2025 production is projected to be lower than Russia's in 2024. The overlapping conflicts in Ukraine and Israel create a scenario where Western nations, including the United States, and its allies may find it challenging to manage another crisis should these situations persist.



As Western leaders grapple with the complexities of the ongoing conflicts, the acknowledgment of a potential five-year stalemate raises broader questions about diplomatic strategies, military capabilities, and the geopolitical dynamics shaping the outcomes in Ukraine and the wider region. The evolving situation underscores the intricate challenges faced by the international community in navigating and resolving protracted conflicts with far-reaching implications.



MENAFN15112023000045015687ID1107425901