Azerbaijan Calls On OSCE To Put Pressure On Armenia

"Azerbaijan calls on the OSCE to put pressure on Armenia to
provide accurate maps of minefields laid by it in the liberated
territories in Garabagh," Head of the State Security Service (SSS)
Ali Nagiyev said at a meeting with the President of the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, Azernews reports.
According to A. Nagiyev, Azerbaijan is currently carrying out
large-scale reconstruction works on the lands liberated from
occupation. Armenia has mined a significant part of the mentioned
territories, but despite repeated appeals, the mine maps have not
been handed over to the Azerbaijani side, and the ones provided by
it turned out to be inaccurate, he noted.
The head of the SSS noted that this seriously hinders the speedy
realization of projects on Garabagh's restoration. In addition, the
number of victims of mine terrorism in Azerbaijan is increasing,
therefore the necessity for the OSCE, along with other
international organizations, to put pressure on Armenia to provide
accurate maps of minefields was stressed.
