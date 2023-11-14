Monterrey, Vytautas Magnus Emerge Champions In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The curtains came down on the 2023 FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball, the 7th edition of the tournament, at Qatar University yesterday, with Mexico's Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (Monterrey Campus) and Vytautas Magnus University from Lithuania emerging champions in the women's and men's categories, respectively.

While Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education defeated American University Cairo, Egypt, 14-7, in the final to emerge as the women's champions, Vytautas Magnus University, on the other hand, beat the University of Sydney, Australia, 21-12, to emerge victorious.

Vasyl Stefanyk Preparpathian National University, Ukraine, clinched the bronze medal after defeating National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucuresti-Pitesti University Center, Romania, 17-10, in the women's category, while Sumy State University, Ukraine, defeated two-time defending champions Paulista University, Brazil, 20-18, in overtime to clinch the men's bronze medal.

The three-day event, which featured 12 women's teams and 12 men's teams, was hosted and organized by the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF).



Women's title winners Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education team celebrate on the podium.

In attendance at the closing ceremony were QCSF President Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, who awarded the winners of the men's category; Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb; International University Sports Federation (FISU) Sports Director Juan Carlos Holgado; President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and QCSF Board member Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi, who presented the awards for the women's champions; and other dignitaries. One of the major highlights of the closing ceremony was the official handover of the tournament flag by Tournament Director Rashid Saeed Adiba to Xing Zunming, the representative of Huaqiao University, China, who are the next hosts in 2024. Adiba also presented a commemorative shield on behalf of the LOC to FISU Sports Director Holgado at the event.

In a historic landmark for Qatar, Qatar University reached the quarterfinals of the global tournament for the first time in history before losing to Paulista University from Brazil.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Al Naimi said:“It has also improved our organisational, technical, and administrative experience and will aid us in achieving our goal of hosting FISU's events in the future. Our vision at QCSF is to create better sports activities for higher education students in Qatar, including those attending universities, colleges, and institutes. We are committed to discovering the most talented students and taking our university sports to new heights of excellence, both locally and internationally,” he added.

For his part, QCSF Secretary-General and Tournament Director Rashid Saeed Adiba appreciated the efforts of the LOC members, partners, sponsors, and volunteers in making the tournament successful and memorable.

Rashid Al Tamimi, the Head of the Sports Committee of the LOC, said,“The QCSF views this tournament as a significant progression for our teams to gain valuable experience in international competitions.”