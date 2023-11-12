Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts a workshop on the latest digital trade standards

(MENAFN- Four) 10 November 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in cooperation with the Digital Standards Initiative of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), organized an introductory workshop on the latest international digital trade solutions, recommendations, and standards within the practices of Key Trade Documents and Data Elements (KTDDE) practice. The workshop is part of the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the business community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing them with the latest insights and developments that support project growth and development across all sectors.

The introductory workshop was held at the Abu Dhabi Chamber under the title “From Documents to Data in Trade: Analysis & Best Practice Recommendations”. With the participation of His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Pamela Marr, Director General of the Digital Standards Initiative of the International Chamber of Commerce, along with several members of Abu Dhabi Chamber, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.





The participants were briefed on the latest standards for digital supply chains and analysis of 14 key commercial documents in the fields of transportation and logistics, finance and payment, and documents of title, and other information that constitutes an essential reference point for organizations seeking to digitize their supply chains and business operations.

During his keynote speech, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, stressed the importance of this workshop and its major role in improving trade exchange by accelerating digitization and enhancing the efficiency and seamlessness of operations.

Al Qubaisi pointed out that as a platform for enhancing trade relations at all levels, the Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to organizing initiatives and events that connect companies and empower the business community, as well as facilitate trade exchange operations; which is all in line with Abu Dhabi Chamber’s objectives of informing the business community about key economic developments and insights that could advance the growth of their projects.

The ICC's Digital Standards Initiative aims to ensure that the operations of individuals and companies are aligned with digital trade standards, in order to create new frameworks for unifying digital trade operations in cooperation with international organizations and bodies specializing in setting global standards.





