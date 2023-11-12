Maguroor Wins Umm Bab Cup To Seal Trebles For Al Jehani, Mazur

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Ahmed Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani-owned Maguroor wrapped up an eventful sixth Al Rayyan Meeting, clinching the Umm Bab Cup to seal hat-tricks for trainer Hamad Al Jehani and jockey Szczepan Mazur last night.

The five-year-old outpaced Salwa, ridden by Alberto Sanna, for almost a two-length win in the 1750m Purebred Arabian Open Race – the feature on 10-race card at the Al Rayyan Racecourse.

Mr Saturday with Tomas Lukasek in the saddle earned first win of the day for trainer Al Jehani, claiming the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate title, followed by a win for New Star in the Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80).

Mazur had earlier rode AJS Barood (Local Thoroughbred Handicap) and Moyet (Thoroughbred Novice Plate, 2YOs) to victories.

Lukasek also completed a treble yesterday also piloting Prodigious Blue and Upton Park to wins.