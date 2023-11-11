Massive Pro-Palestinian March In Brussels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (KUNA) - Over 20,000 pro-Palestinian protesters condemning the brutal Israeli atrocities in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire took part in a march in the Belgian capital Saturday.

Observers note that it is the biggest pro-Palestinian demonstration in Belgium since the start of the Israel aggression in Gaza some five weeks ago.

The 'European March for Palestine' started at the North Station and was to end at the Midi Railway station some 3 kms away later today.

The demonstrators called on the European Union and its member states to demand an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Belgian media reports, the Starbucks branch on Place Rogier was pelted and all customers had to leave the store. The fast food restaurant KFC was covered with stickers.

"We want to unite in making clear how important it is that international law is respected, but also denounce Europe's passivity in the ongoing violations of international law in Palestine," the organizers said in a statement.

Palestinian human rights activist Omar Barghouti of the international BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement and French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri, who was exiled from Israel, were to address the rally.

A representative of the Belgian trade union ACV will also testify about the decision of Belgian workers and trade unions to stop loading weapons destined for Israel for shipment at the airports.

The march is supported by many Belgian civil society organisations and the Palestinian Community of Belgium and Luxembourg among others.

There was a big police presence along the route of the march. (end)

