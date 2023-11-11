United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate President Of Angola On Independence Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Lourenço on the occasion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.